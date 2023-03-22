Home > News MULTIMEDIA Summer time in Puerto Galera ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 22 2023 10:26 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Artists build sand castles at the White beach in Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro on Wednesday, a day after PAGASA declared the onset of dry season. It is business as usual in Puerto Galera as neighboring municipalities rush to address the extensive impact of the MT Princess Empress oil spill incident off Naujan, Oriental Mindoro. PAGASA declares onset of dry season Japanese ROV locates sunken tanker that caused Mindoro oil spill: governor Damage in Mindoro oil spill 'extensive,' will be felt for decades - group Read More: Oriental Mindoro Puerto Galera oil spill summer /news/03/22/23/marcos-philippines-to-announce-new-edca-sites-soon/video/news/03/22/23/more-than-17000-oriental-mindoro-families-in-cash-for-work-program-after-oil-spill/entertainment/03/22/23/kathniel-zanjoe-joshua-wrap-up-g-kapamilya-tour/life/03/22/23/dayanara-torres-mourns-passing-of-fellow-miss-universe/entertainment/03/22/23/watch-brent-manalo-asks-vivoree-to-star-magical-prom