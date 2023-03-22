Home  >  News

Summer time in Puerto Galera

Posted at Mar 22 2023 10:26 AM

Artists build sand castles at the White beach in Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro on Wednesday, a day after PAGASA declared the onset of dry season. It is business as usual in Puerto Galera as neighboring municipalities rush to address the extensive impact of the MT Princess Empress oil spill incident off Naujan, Oriental Mindoro. 

