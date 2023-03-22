Home  >  News

PH Army celebrates 126th anniversary

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 22 2023 03:43 PM

PH Army celebrates 126th anniversary

Members of the Philippine Army Special Forces stand at attention during the celebration of the 126th Philippine Army Founding Anniversary in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City on Wednesday. President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., who graced the event, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to modernize the military and urged soldiers to be vigilant against any possible threat to the country’s sovereignty. 

