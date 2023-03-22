MULTIMEDIA

Oil spill cleanup from MT Princess Empress continues

Jam Sta. Rosa, AFP

Fishermen wearing personal protective equipment take part in a clean-up operation from the oil spill of the sunken tanker Princess Empress along the shore in Pola, Oriental Mindoro on Tuesday. The Princess Empress was carrying 800,000 litres of industrial fuel oil when it sank on February 28 off the central island of Mindoro.