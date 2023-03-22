Home > News MULTIMEDIA Oil spill cleanup from MT Princess Empress continues Jam Sta. Rosa, AFP Posted at Mar 22 2023 10:58 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Fishermen wearing personal protective equipment take part in a clean-up operation from the oil spill of the sunken tanker Princess Empress along the shore in Pola, Oriental Mindoro on Tuesday. The Princess Empress was carrying 800,000 litres of industrial fuel oil when it sank on February 28 off the central island of Mindoro. Cracks seen on MT Princess Empress: official Read More: Oriental Mindoro oil spill Pola oil spill Oriental Mindoro oil spill Princess Empress cleanup /entertainment/03/22/23/the-ex-is-back-elisse-joson-joins-cast-of-dirty-linen/video/news/03/22/23/pagpapatigil-ng-diskriminasyon-sa-mga-anak-sa-labas-ipinapanukala/sports/03/22/23/williams-frank-debut-with-a-bang-for-ph-in-trackfest/sports/03/22/23/bleague-sotto-hiroshima-fall-to-undermanned-nagoya/overseas/03/22/23/xi-departs-moscow-russia-strikes-ukraine-school