MULTIMEDIA

2023 World Water Day

Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A resident fetches water from a pump well in a community of Taguig City on Wednesday. World Water Day is observed annually on 22 March to call attention and raise efforts for global access to clean water. The campaign this year enjoins people to 'be the change you want to see in the world' and take action in sustainable use and management of water.