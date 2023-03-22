Home > News MULTIMEDIA 2023 World Water Day Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE Posted at Mar 22 2023 04:02 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A resident fetches water from a pump well in a community of Taguig City on Wednesday. World Water Day is observed annually on 22 March to call attention and raise efforts for global access to clean water. The campaign this year enjoins people to 'be the change you want to see in the world' and take action in sustainable use and management of water. Read More: World Water Day Taguig water conservation safe water /business/03/22/23/water-interruption-sa-ncr-cavite-posible-na-hanggang-abril/news/03/22/23/marcos-tells-army-boost-ties-with-foreign-counterparts/business/03/22/23/venture-capital-firm-bullish-about-ph-startup-scene/sports/03/22/23/uaap-la-salle-batters-nu-to-stay-unbeaten/entertainment/03/22/23/the-weeknd-hailed-as-worlds-most-popular-artist