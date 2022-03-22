Philippine Red Cross holds health caravan

MULTIMEDIA

PH Red Cross holds health caravan as 75th anniversary nears

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Residents of Barangay Novaliches in Quezon City avail of free health services offered by the Philippine Red Cross on Tuesday as part of its health caravan leading up to the non-profit organization's 75th anniversary. The caravan offered services such as health consultations, blood letting, first aid training, and COVID-19 vaccinations.