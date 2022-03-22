Philippine Red Cross holds health caravan

MULTIMEDIA
PH Red Cross holds health caravan as 75th anniversary nears
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Mar 22 2022 06:31 PM
Residents of Barangay Novaliches in Quezon City avail of free health services offered by the Philippine Red Cross on Tuesday as part of its health caravan leading up to the non-profit organization's 75th anniversary. The caravan offered services such as health consultations, blood letting, first aid training, and COVID-19 vaccinations.
