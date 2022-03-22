PDP-Laban endorses Marcos Jr. for president

MULTIMEDIA

Party formed to oppose Marcos now endorses son Bongbong

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi (center), PDP-Laban chairman, holds up the resolution announcing their endorsement of Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. as the party’s candidate for president for the May 9 election, at a gathering of the faction of the party at a hotel in Quezon City on March 22, 2022. The party was founded in the early 80s to oppose the authoritarian government of Ferdinand Marcos, Bongbong's father.