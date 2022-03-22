MRT-3 rehab complete

MULTIMEDIA

Checking newly rehabbed MRT-3

Ace Morandante, Presidential Photo

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte inspects the train as he takes a ride from Shaw Boulevard Station to Santolan Station following the completion ceremony of the Metro Rail Transit Line-3 rehabilitation project at the Shaw Boulevard Station in Mandaluyong City on Tuesday. The rehabilitation, which ups the train speed to 60 kilometers per hour from 25, was done in partnership with the Japanese-led Sumitomo-Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.