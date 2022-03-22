MRT-3 rehab complete

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Checking newly rehabbed MRT-3 Ace Morandante, Presidential Photo Posted at Mar 22 2022 11:34 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber President Rodrigo Roa Duterte inspects the train as he takes a ride from Shaw Boulevard Station to Santolan Station following the completion ceremony of the Metro Rail Transit Line-3 rehabilitation project at the Shaw Boulevard Station in Mandaluyong City on Tuesday. The rehabilitation, which ups the train speed to 60 kilometers per hour from 25, was done in partnership with the Japanese-led Sumitomo-Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. Duterte announces free rides in MRT-3 after rehabilitation completion Read More: Rodrigo Duterte MRT-3 Metro Rail Transit-3 MRT-3 rehabilitation Sumitomo-Mitsubishi Heavy Industries /news/03/22/22/mga-dumalo-sa-uniteam-rally-sa-gen-trias-nasa-120000-gov-remulla/life/03/22/22/miss-universe-ph-bet-turns-downtown-cebu-into-catwalk/entertainment/03/22/22/gigi-de-lana-stuns-in-michael-cinco-gown-for-middle-east-concert/video/business/03/22/22/ph-shares-climb-back-above-7000/video/news/03/22/22/comelec-holds-automated-voting-test-run-for-may-polls