Fuel up after rollback

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Motorists gas up as oil prices are rolled back George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 22 2022 01:59 PM | Updated as of Mar 22 2022 02:00 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A gas station attendant pumps fuel into several drum barrels as motorists line up to buy fuel at a gas station in Mandaluyong City on Tuesday. Consumers are taking advantage of the slight rollback following 11 weeks of continuous price hikes, as oil prices remain unstable in the market. Read More: oil price oil price hike hike gas fuel rollback /entertainment/03/22/22/k-pop-6-stray-kids-members-get-covid-19/entertainment/03/22/22/karylle-celebrates-birthday-on-its-showtime/news/03/22/22/remulla-gives-away-cash-prizes-during-marcos-duterte-rally/news/03/22/22/re-electionist-de-lima-praises-proxies-at-campaign-events/business/03/22/22/500-magsasaka-mangingisda-sa-subic-nakakuha-ng-subsidy