Fuel up after rollback

MULTIMEDIA

Motorists gas up as oil prices are rolled back

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A gas station attendant pumps fuel into several drum barrels as motorists line up to buy fuel at a gas station in Mandaluyong City on Tuesday. Consumers are taking advantage of the slight rollback following 11 weeks of continuous price hikes, as oil prices remain unstable in the market.