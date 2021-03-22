Home > News MULTIMEDIA The new wall of Muntinlupa Eloisa Lopez, Reuters Posted at Mar 22 2021 07:47 PM | Updated as of Mar 22 2021 08:39 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A man walks over a makeshift barrier near a concrete wall built in the middle of a road near the New Bilibid Prison for security and safety concerns amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Muntinlupa City, on Monday. The Philippines recorded another record-high number of new COVID-19 infections at 8,019, the 3rd time in 4 days, as new restrictions are being imposed in Metro Manila and its four surrounding provinces following the spike in new cases. 'Konting sakripisyo': BuCor dinepensahan ang itinayong pader sa daanan ng Bilibid Pagtatayo ng BuCor ng pader sa isang kalsada sa Muntinlupa tinutulan Read More: coronavirus covid19 quarantine lockdown bubble NCRPlus Muntinlupa prison NBP /entertainment/03/22/21/due-to-popular-demand-regines-freedom-concert-to-stream-again/business/03/22/21/sss-tells-half-of-staff-not-to-report-to-office-in-areas-under-gcq/news/03/22/21/lahat-ng-lungsod-sa-ncr-may-kaso-na-ng-iba-ibang-covid-19-variants-doh/news/03/22/21/holy-week-vacation-ng-ilang-pinoy-napurnada-dahil-sa-ncr-plus-bubble/video/news/03/22/21/pagkukulang-ng-contractor-sinisilip-sa-pagguho-ng-gusali-sa-maynila