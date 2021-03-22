MULTIMEDIA

Chief Justice Peralta bids goodbye days ahead of early retirement

Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta waves to the crowd as he bid goodbye to his fellow justices and employees during his last flag ceremony as Chief Justice on Monday, days ahead of his scheduled retirement on March 27. The Supreme Court en banc approved Peralta’s application for an early retirement last January 5, a year ahead of his mandatory retirement on March 27, 2022 when he turns 70.