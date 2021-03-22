MULTIMEDIA
Restricted movement in NCR and nearby provinces
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Mar 22 2021 09:34 PM | Updated as of Mar 22 2021 09:52 PM
A police officer questions a mother and her child before they are allowed to pass through as commuters and motorists queue at a checkpoint at the border of San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan and Caloocan City at the Alat San Jose Bridge on Monday. The government has imposed a tighter quarantine in Metro Manila and surrounding provinces following a consistent rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the region.
