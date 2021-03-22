MULTIMEDIA

PUVs checked for health protocol compliance

Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Policemen wearing personal protective equipment check public utility vehicles’ adherence to minimum health protocols along Ortigas Ave. extension, bordering Pasig City and Cainta, Rizal on Monday. Authorities reimposed stricter community quarantines in the Philippine capital and its neighboring provinces after a renewed spike in coronavirus infections in the country, which has already surpassed more than 650,000 in total.