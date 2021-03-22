MULTIMEDIA

Push to the limit

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Frank Aguilar, 66, pushes his pedicab loaded with scrap cardboard boxes while in the queue at a police checkpoint along the Batasan-San Mateo bridge bordering Quezon City and San Mateo, Rizal on Monday. Currently jobless, Aguilar expects to earn at least P500 from selling the 100-kilo used boxes to buy food and cover other expenses for his family.