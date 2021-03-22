MULTIMEDIA

Stricter quarantine protocols start in NCR plus

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Philippine National Police check motorists along Daang Hari Road coming from Muntinlupa City heading to Cavite on Monday, the start of the implemented general community quarantine with additional restrictions in Metro Manila and neighboring provinces. A number of motorists were caught unaware of additional protocols as the National Capital Region and adjacent provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal were placed under stricter community quarantine as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.