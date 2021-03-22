Home  >  News

COVID-19 lockdown in Ongpin, Manila

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 22 2021 03:50 PM

COVID-19 lockdown in Ongpin, Manila

Members of the Manila Police District and barangay police officers secure a barricade along Ongpin street in Barangay 297, Binondo, Manila City on Monday as it is placed under strict lockdown from March 22 until 25. The city of Manila ordered a lockdown in several barangays considered critical zones with the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the city. The city reported 2,933 active cases, as of March 22.

