Home > News MULTIMEDIA COVID-19 lockdown in Ongpin, Manila Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 22 2021 03:50 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Members of the Manila Police District and barangay police officers secure a barricade along Ongpin street in Barangay 297, Binondo, Manila City on Monday as it is placed under strict lockdown from March 22 until 25. The city of Manila ordered a lockdown in several barangays considered critical zones with the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the city. The city reported 2,933 active cases, as of March 22. Manila Mayor Isko locks down 16 more barangays for 4 days UK, South African variant cases present in all Metro Manila cities: DOH Read More: COVID-19 general community quarantine checkpoint lockdown Barangay 297 Ongpin Manila Manila City Manila City COVID-19 Manila City COVID-19 cases /life/03/22/21/filipino-photographer-wins-in-boston-drone-film-festival/entertainment/03/22/21/janine-and-diego-gutierrez-post-sweet-birthday-messages-for-mom-lotlot-de-leon/news/03/22/21/motorcycle-rider-patay-nang-sumalpok-sa-kotse-sa-isabela/business/03/22/21/meralco-reduces-rates-in-march-as-part-of-p139-b-refund/sports/03/22/21/nba-suns-set-down-lebron-less-lakers