COVID-19 lockdown in Ongpin, Manila

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Manila Police District and barangay police officers secure a barricade along Ongpin street in Barangay 297, Binondo, Manila City on Monday as it is placed under strict lockdown from March 22 until 25. The city of Manila ordered a lockdown in several barangays considered critical zones with the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the city. The city reported 2,933 active cases, as of March 22.