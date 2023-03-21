VP Sara leads QCPD Women’s Month celebration

MULTIMEDIA

VP Sara leads QCPD National Women’s Month celebration

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Vice President Sara Duterte joins officials of the Quezon City Police District during a flag-raising ceremony to mark National Women’s Month at Camp Karingal, Quezon City on Tuesday. The 2023 National Women’s Month introduced a recurring theme until 2028, "WE for gender equality and an inclusive society," which aims to highlight the achievements and contribution of Filipino women in the society.