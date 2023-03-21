VP Sara leads QCPD Women’s Month celebration

Home > News MULTIMEDIA VP Sara leads QCPD National Women’s Month celebration Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 21 2023 01:12 PM | Updated as of Mar 21 2023 01:29 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Vice President Sara Duterte joins officials of the Quezon City Police District during a flag-raising ceremony to mark National Women’s Month at Camp Karingal, Quezon City on Tuesday. The 2023 National Women’s Month introduced a recurring theme until 2028, "WE for gender equality and an inclusive society," which aims to highlight the achievements and contribution of Filipino women in the society. Amazing Women: An ABS-CBN News Digital Special for Women's Month Read More: QCPD National Women’s Month Quezon City Police District VP Sara Duterte /business/03/21/23/smc-rolls-out-cash-aid-for-fishers-hit-by-its-sand-mining/sports/03/21/23/la-tenorio-diagnosed-with-colon-cancer/news/03/21/23/watch-nhcp-theme-song-for-125th-anniversary-of-ph-independence/entertainment/03/21/23/kira-balinger-la-santos-to-star-in-maple-leaf-dreams/news/03/21/23/senior-chinese-diplomat-to-visit-philippines-this-week