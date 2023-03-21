Groups call for release of Luzon activists, development workers

MULTIMEDIA

Groups call for release of northern Luzon activists, development workers

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

A delegation from the Cordillera, Cagayan Valley, and Ilocos regions along with supporters pay tribute to martial law victims from northern Luzon at Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City on Tuesday. The group is currently in Metro Manila to raise concerns to the Commission on Human Rights and House of Representatives regarding attacks on activists and other communities in the northern Philippines, as well as push for the junking of rebellion charges filed against seven Northern Luzon-based activists and development workers.