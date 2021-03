MULTIMEDIA

Rescuers retrieve workers at collapsed building in Ermita

Manila DRRM Office

Rescue workers carry the remains of one of 3 construction workers at the old Philam Life building being demolished along Maria Orosa in Ermita, Manila on Sunday morning. Manila DRRMO head Arnel Angeles confirmed on Sunday that the 3 missing workers were found lifeless after a portion of the old building collapsed on March 20, 2021.