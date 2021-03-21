Home  >  News

Muntinlupa questions BuCor for fencing Insular Prison Road

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 21 2021 10:01 PM

Residents cross a concrete wall in the middle of Insular Prison Road between Southville 3 and the Bureau of Corrections in Muntinlupa City on Sunday. The local government of Muntinlupa questioned the alleged lack of proper coordination from BuCor in blocking routes and services going to Barangay Poblacion. 

