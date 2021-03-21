Home > News MULTIMEDIA Muntinlupa questions BuCor for fencing Insular Prison Road Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 21 2021 10:01 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Residents cross a concrete wall in the middle of Insular Prison Road between Southville 3 and the Bureau of Corrections in Muntinlupa City on Sunday. The local government of Muntinlupa questioned the alleged lack of proper coordination from BuCor in blocking routes and services going to Barangay Poblacion. Pagtatayo ng BuCor ng pader sa isang kalsada sa Muntinlupa tinutulan Read More: Muntinlupa Southville 3 Bureau of Corrections concrete wall Insular Prison Road Barangay Poblacion /sports/03/21/21/jack-animam-gains-another-title-as-shih-hsin-claims-uba-crown/entertainment/03/21/21/klarisse-de-guzman-as-minnie-riperton-wins-week-5-of-your-face-sounds-familiar/news/03/21/21/afp-says-camp-aguinaldo-on-lockdown-amid-covid-19-surge/sports/03/21/21/davao-occidental-rules-mpbl-lakan-cup/video/news/03/21/21/posibleng-hakbang-ng-korte-suprema-kasunod-ng-bloody-sunday-tatalakayin