Metro Manila churches close for 2 weeks as COVID-19 cases rise

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

The Immaculate Conception Cathedral of Cubao in Quezon City accommodates parishioners on Sunday, a day before the parishes under the Diocese of Cubao close their doors from March 22 to April 4. Metro Manila and adjacent provinces, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal, were placed under general community quarantine with additional restrictions for two weeks, prohibiting mass gatherings, including religious gatherings in an attempt to curb the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila.