US-PH live fire exercise in Nueva Ecija

Cpl. Josel P. Sucayan, Philippine Army handout

Army Artillery Regiment and 99th Infantry Battalion personnel who are under the operational control of the 1st Brigade Combat Team conduct live fire exercises of 81mm and 60mm extended-range mortars as part of Exercise Salaknib between the Philippine Army and U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) in Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija on Sunday. The live fire exercise is part of the ongoing eighth iteration of Salaknib, which is set to culminate on April 4.