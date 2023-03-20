Home  >  News

MMDA launches weight loss program

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 20 2023 11:41 AM

Officers and staff of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority take part in the Batak Trapiko weight loss program in Makati City starting on Monday. The three-month program aims to promote physical fitness among traffic enforcers. 

