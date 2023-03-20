Japan, US Coast Guard to help in oil spill cleanup

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Japan, US Coast Guard to help in Mindoro oil spill cleanup Jam Sta. Rosa, AFP Posted at Mar 20 2023 04:42 PM | Updated as of Mar 20 2023 04:54 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of the Japan Coast Guard Disaster Relief Team and US Coast Guard Oil Spill Response Team pay a courtesy call at the Philippine Coast Guard National Headquarters in Manila on Monday, in response to a request for assistance from the PCG with the cleanup of an oil spill off Naujan, Mindoro. The oil spill from the sunken MT Princess Empress, which was carrying 800,000 liters of industrial fuel oil when it sank on February 28, has reached Isla Verde in Batangas and affected 131 barangays in Oriental Mindoro, Palawan, and Antique. Gamit pantukoy sa lokasyon ng barkong sanhi ng oil spill, dumating na sa Or. Mindoro Mindoro oil spill reaches Isla Verde, Batangas City Over 150,000 people affected by Mindoro oil spill, says DSWD Read More: MT Princess Empress oil spill Japan Coast Guard Disaster Relief Team US Coast Guard clean-up /overseas/03/20/23/thailand-pm-dissolves-parliament-calls-election/business/03/20/23/bsp-likely-to-hike-rates-25-bps-or-keep-steady-diokno/life/03/20/23/in-photos-beauty-queens-spotted-at-bench-fashion-show/news/03/20/23/immigration-officer-ginisa-sa-senado-ukol-sa-umanoy-human-smuggling/entertainment/03/20/23/klea-pineda-comes-out-as-member-of-lgbt-community