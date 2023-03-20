Japan, US Coast Guard to help in oil spill cleanup

MULTIMEDIA

Japan, US Coast Guard to help in Mindoro oil spill cleanup

Jam Sta. Rosa, AFP

Viber

Members of the Japan Coast Guard Disaster Relief Team and US Coast Guard Oil Spill Response Team pay a courtesy call at the Philippine Coast Guard National Headquarters in Manila on Monday, in response to a request for assistance from the PCG with the cleanup of an oil spill off Naujan, Mindoro. The oil spill from the sunken MT Princess Empress, which was carrying 800,000 liters of industrial fuel oil when it sank on February 28, has reached Isla Verde in Batangas and affected 131 barangays in Oriental Mindoro, Palawan, and Antique.