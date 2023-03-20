Cash aid for Tanza fisherfolk

MULTIMEDIA

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Fisherfolk line up to receive cash aid after a townhall meeting organized by San Miguel Corporation with residents affected by its sand mining in Tanza, Cavite, on Monday. SMC distributed P5,000 in monthly cash aid for each of the 1,000 affected fishermen or boat owners, as transitional support for the duration of the company’s operation. Some fishermen raised concern on the inadequacy of the financial aid, citing additional expenses they incur as they venture farther away out to sea to match their previous catch in their usual fishing ground.