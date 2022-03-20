Leni-Kiko people's rally turns Emerald Avenue to pink

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Emerald Avenue turns pink for #PasigLaban VP Leni Robredo Media handout Posted at Mar 20 2022 11:20 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Emerald Avenue turns pink as thousands of supporters of presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo join the PasigLaban People’s Rally at the Ortigas Center on Sunday, with 50 days to go before the May 9 election. Crowd estimate was placed at 80,000 attendees according to Pasig PNP. Read More: Halalan 2022 Philippine Election PasigLaban people’s rally Emerald Avenue Ortigas Center VP Leni Robredo Kiko Pangilinan /entertainment/03/21/22/k-pop-bigbang-drops-teaser-for-long-awaited-comeback/news/03/20/22/19-filipino-seafarers-mula-ukraine-nakauwi-na-mga-pinoy-na-natulungan-ng-dfa-na-makatakas-sa-giyera-370-na/business/03/20/22/ayuda-not-enough-suspend-fuel-taxes-some-vp-bets/video/news/03/20/22/pilipinas-debates-2022-closing-message-ng-vice-presidential-candidates/news/03/20/22/ilang-pinoy-na-naipit-sa-giyera-nais-pa-ring-makipagsapalaran-sa-europa