Leni-Kiko people's rally turns Emerald Avenue to pink

Emerald Avenue turns pink for #PasigLaban

VP Leni Robredo Media handout

Posted at Mar 20 2022 11:20 PM

Emerald Avenue turns pink as thousands of supporters of presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo join the PasigLaban People’s Rally at the Ortigas Center on Sunday, with 50 days to go before the May 9 election. Crowd estimate was placed at 80,000 attendees according to Pasig PNP.

