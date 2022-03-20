Comelec holds vice presidential debate

MULTIMEDIA

Comelec holds first vice presidential debate

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Seven out of 9 Vice Presidential candidates pose for photos before the Comelec’s #PilipinasDebates2022: The Turning Point- The Vice Presidential Debate at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City on Sunday. Another Comelec debate for the vice presidential candidates, which will have a town hall format, will be held on April 23.



