COVID-19 curfew violators penalized with workout

Lisa Marie David, Reuters

Posted at Mar 20 2021 11:32 AM

Curfew violators gathered in a covered court are made to exercise as punishment as the government imposes curfew hours across Metro Manila in response to the surge of COVID-19 cases, in Manila on Saturday. The OCTA Research group on Friday called on the government to implement more mobility restrictions, saying localized lockdowns currently being implemented for specific areas is not enough to curb the virus spread.

