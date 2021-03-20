Home > News MULTIMEDIA COVID-19 curfew violators penalized with workout Lisa Marie David, Reuters Posted at Mar 20 2021 11:32 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Curfew violators gathered in a covered court are made to exercise as punishment as the government imposes curfew hours across Metro Manila in response to the surge of COVID-19 cases, in Manila on Saturday. The OCTA Research group on Friday called on the government to implement more mobility restrictions, saying localized lockdowns currently being implemented for specific areas is not enough to curb the virus spread. 'Hard GCQ' sought as COVID-19 surge ‘more serious’ than 2020 health crisis Philippines seeks to secure more COVID-19 vaccines Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 COVID curfew curfew violators Manila OCTA research group exercise multimedia multimedia photos /overseas/03/20/21/large-chinese-destroyer-spotted-in-waters-near-japan/news/03/20/21/octa-warns-daily-covid-19-figures-in-ph-may-reach-10000-by-end-of-march/overseas/03/20/21/biden-visits-atlanta-condemns-violence-against-asian-americans/news/03/20/21/5-patay-sa-sunog-sa-exclusive-village-sa-qc/video/life/03/20/21/throwback-how-to-cut-down-on-salt-in-ready-made-foods