COVID-19 cases breach 7k again

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

People shop and visit stalls at Divisoria, Manila, on Saturday, the same day health authorities tallied 7,999 cases of COVID-19, the highest single daily tally in the country so far. Metro Manila, which is under general community quarantine, remains as the virus epicenter, as the country’s cases of new infections breached the 7,000-mark for the second straight day, bringing the total to 656,056.