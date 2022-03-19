PiliPinas Debates 2022 all set

MULTIMEDIA
#Halalan2022 Comelec debate good to go
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Mar 19 2022 05:51 PM
Workers prepare inside the venue of the Commission on Elections presidential debates inside the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City on Saturday a few hours before the program. Confirmed to participate are Ernesto Abella, Leody de Guzman, Isko Moreno Domagoso, Norberto Gonzales, Panfilo Lacson, Manny Pacquiao, Faisal Mangondato, Jose Montemayor Jr., and Leni Robredo, with the debate to be aired on all local channels and streamed simultaneously on Comelec’s social media platforms.
- /news/03/19/22/entablado-para-sa-pilipinas-debates-2022-handa-na
- /spotlight/03/19/22/chinas-satellite-project-to-give-phone-users-access-to-cameras-in-space
- /overseas/03/19/22/pinoys-in-europe-face-war-fueled-price-hikes
- /entertainment/03/19/22/dimples-romana-looks-radiant-in-maternity-shoot
- /business/03/19/22/bigtime-rollback-sa-langis-inaasahan-sa-marso-22