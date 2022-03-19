Halalan 2022 presidential hopefuls share light moment

MULTIMEDIA

All smiles before the presidential debate

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Presidential candidates share a light moment on stage with Comelec officials moments before the start of the first Comelec-sponsored presidential debate, at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City on Saturday. This is the first of three scheduled PiliPinas Debates with the others set on April 3 and 24. The debates aim to help the public scrutinize candidates’ platforms as Halalan 2022 nears.