All smiles before the presidential debate

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 19 2022 09:12 PM

#Halalan 2022 presidential hopefuls share light moment

Presidential candidates share a light moment on stage with Comelec officials moments before the start of the first Comelec-sponsored presidential debate, at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City on Saturday. This is the first of three scheduled PiliPinas Debates with the others set on April 3 and 24. The debates aim to help the public scrutinize candidates’ platforms as Halalan 2022 nears. 

