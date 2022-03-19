Halalan 2022 presidential hopefuls share light moment

Home > News MULTIMEDIA All smiles before the presidential debate George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 19 2022 09:12 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Presidential candidates share a light moment on stage with Comelec officials moments before the start of the first Comelec-sponsored presidential debate, at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City on Saturday. This is the first of three scheduled PiliPinas Debates with the others set on April 3 and 24. The debates aim to help the public scrutinize candidates’ platforms as Halalan 2022 nears. Read More: Halalan 2022 PiliPinas 2022 presidential debates Comelec debates Leni Robredo Faisal Mangondato Jose Montemayor Ernie Abella Manny Pacquiao Ping Lacson eleksyon Comelec /video/news/03/19/22/pilipinas-debates-2022-handa-ba-ang-pilipinas-sa-panibagong-covid-19-surge/entertainment/03/19/22/tickets-for-ez-mils-panalo-concert-now-available/sports/03/19/22/mpl-bren-shocks-top-seeded-echo-with-sweep/sports/03/19/22/alaska-bids-goodbye-to-pba-with-loss-to-nlex/sports/03/19/22/rublev-books-indian-wells-atp-semis-clash-with-fritz