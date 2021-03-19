MULTIMEDIA
Tourist activities banned in Cavite's Kaybiang Tunnel
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Mar 19 2021 05:39 PM
Police officers man the Kaybiang Tunnel along the Nasugbu-Ternate highway in Ternate, Cavite on Friday, the first day of the local government’s order prohibiting tourism activities in the area to prevent a traffic bottleneck. The tunnel, a popular destination for cyclists and motorists, was declared a "no tourism zone" where people are now prohibited from taking photos, eating, loitering, and other leisure activities amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.
