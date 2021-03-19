Home  >  News

Fire hits Kawit community

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 19 2021 07:42 PM | Updated as of Mar 19 2021 07:43 PM

Residents take stock of what is left of their home in Kawit town, Cavite, after it was hit by a fire that reached Task Force Alpha early morning Friday. The fire, declared out at 4:30 a.m., razed some 500 homes and displaced more than 1,000 families. 

