Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Environment groups participate in Global Climate Strike

Jam Sta Rosa, AFP

Posted at Mar 19 2021 05:07 PM

Environment groups participate in Global Climate Strike

Members of various environmental groups participate in the Global Climate Strike in front of a bank in Makati on Friday. The groups are calling on the bank to stop the funding of coal-powered power plants, as well as other environmentally-destructive projects as part of a global campaign. 

Read More:  environment   Global Climate Strike   Standard Chartered Bank   protest  