Home > News

MULTIMEDIA

Environment groups participate in Global Climate Strike

Jam Sta Rosa, AFP

Posted at Mar 19 2021 05:07 PM

Members of various environmental groups participate in the Global Climate Strike in front of a bank in Makati on Friday. The groups are calling on the bank to stop the funding of coal-powered power plants, as well as other environmentally-destructive projects as part of a global campaign.

Read More: environment Global Climate Strike Standard Chartered Bank protest