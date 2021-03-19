Home > News MULTIMEDIA DepEd main office under lockdown Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 19 2021 12:01 PM | Updated as of Mar 19 2021 12:12 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Security personnel keep the gates closed at the Department of Education (DepEd) headquarters in Pasig City on Friday. The entire central office has been locked down from March 18 to 24 as a precaution on the spread of the COVID-19 virus, following reported cases in its offices. Read More: coronavirus COVID19 DEPED education Pasig head office quarantine lockdown multimedia multimedia photos /business/03/19/21/govt-private-sector-sign-deal-to-acquire-20-million-doses-of-moderna-covid-19-vaccine/entertainment/03/19/21/janine-gutierrez-at-rayver-cruz-nanatiling-maayos-ang-relasyon/news/03/19/21/batangas-city-bans-leisure-activities-in-resorts-hotels-to-stop-covid-19-spread/entertainment/03/19/21/no-zoom-for-intimate-2021-oscars-producers-say/life/03/19/21/heart-evangelistas-brand-of-fashion-home-items-now-has-its-own-website