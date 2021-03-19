Home  >  News

DepEd main office under lockdown

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 19 2021 12:01 PM | Updated as of Mar 19 2021 12:12 PM

Security personnel keep the gates closed at the Department of Education (DepEd) headquarters in Pasig City on Friday. The entire central office has been locked down from March 18 to 24 as a precaution on the spread of the COVID-19 virus, following reported cases in its offices. 

