Isko woos Cavite voters for Halalan 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Isko 'apirs' in Cavite sortie

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 18 2022 11:17 PM | Updated as of Mar 18 2022 11:18 PM

Halalan 2022

Presidential hopeful Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso greets supporters in Cavite during a sortie on Friday. The Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer during a recent town hall meeting in Sorsogon City said he is hoping to get more campaign resources but denied his war chest is nearing empty more than a month after the official campaign period for the 2022 national elections began.

#Halalan2022: 'Modest' campaign keeps Isko's funds from drying up, mayor says

Mga kandidato obligasyong harapin ang mga botante: Isko

Isko's camp: BIR confirms demand for Marcos family to settle estate tax liabilities