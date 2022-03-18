Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Isko 'apirs' in Cavite sortie

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 18 2022 11:17 PM | Updated as of Mar 18 2022 11:18 PM

Isko woos Cavite voters for Halalan 2022

Halalan 2022 Presidential hopeful Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso greets supporters in Cavite during a sortie on Friday. The Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer during a recent town hall meeting in Sorsogon City said he is hoping to get more campaign resources but denied his war chest is nearing empty more than a month after the official campaign period for the 2022 national elections began.

