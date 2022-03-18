Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Pilipinas Debates 2022 all set

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 18 2022 08:51 PM

Comelec debates good to go

Newly appointed Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman Saidamen Pangarungan (R), Commissioner George Garcia (L) and spokesperson James Jimenez (center) inspect the stage of the Presidential debates venue on Friday, a day before the actual event at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay. All presidential candidates have committed to participate except former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

Read More:  Halalan 2022   Comelec   Comelec debates   Pilipinas Debates 2022   national elections   Saidamen Pangarungan   James Jimenez   George Garcia   presidential debates   debates   Sofitel Tent   elections 2022   elections   Philippine elections   Philippine elections 2022   eleksyon   eleksyon 2022  