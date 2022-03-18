Comelec debates good to go

MULTIMEDIA

Pilipinas Debates 2022 all set

ABS-CBN News

Newly appointed Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman Saidamen Pangarungan (R), Commissioner George Garcia (L) and spokesperson James Jimenez (center) inspect the stage of the Presidential debates venue on Friday, a day before the actual event at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay. All presidential candidates have committed to participate except former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.