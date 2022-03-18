Comelec debates good to go

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Pilipinas Debates 2022 all set ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 18 2022 08:51 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Newly appointed Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman Saidamen Pangarungan (R), Commissioner George Garcia (L) and spokesperson James Jimenez (center) inspect the stage of the Presidential debates venue on Friday, a day before the actual event at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay. All presidential candidates have committed to participate except former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. Marcos Jr. won't attend Comelec presidential debate, spokesman says No more debates for Sara Duterte; Marcos Jr. still mum Pacquiao: No accountability from candidates who shun debates Read More: Halalan 2022 Comelec Comelec debates Pilipinas Debates 2022 national elections Saidamen Pangarungan James Jimenez George Garcia presidential debates debates Sofitel Tent elections 2022 elections Philippine elections Philippine elections 2022 eleksyon eleksyon 2022 /news/03/18/22/jv-laments-not-being-part-of-uniteam-but-ok-with-campaigning-independently/video/life/03/18/22/paru-paro-g-composer-ikinuwento-kung-paano-nabuo-ang-viral-hit/sports/03/18/22/pba-dominant-magnolia-cripples-phoenix-to-reach-semis/video/entertainment/03/18/22/kim-chiu-ikinatuwang-napansin-ng-itzy-ang-kaniyang-dance-cover/video/life/03/18/22/kwento-ni-marc-logan-paano-makakasama-sa-mga-sikat-na-movie-scenes