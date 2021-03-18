MULTIMEDIA
MMDA launches Solid Waste Granulator and Brick-Making Facility in Manila
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Mar 18 2021 03:15 PM
Workers of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) segregate waste at the Vitas Pumping Station, Barangay 147, Tondo, Manila during the launching of the agency's first-ever Solid Waste Granulator and Brick-Making Facility on Thursday. The project aims to provide alternative source of income to residents of the barangay through brick-making.
