MMDA launches Solid Waste Granulator and Brick-Making Facility in Manila

Workers of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) segregate waste at the Vitas Pumping Station, Barangay 147, Tondo, Manila during the launching of the agency's first-ever Solid Waste Granulator and Brick-Making Facility on Thursday. The project aims to provide alternative source of income to residents of the barangay through brick-making.