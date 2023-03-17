Home > News MULTIMEDIA Japanese Coast Guard helps in oil spill mitigation Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 17 2023 05:14 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of the Japan Coast Guard's Disaster Relief Team help clean up the oil spill from a sunken tanker in Oriental Mindoro on Friday. The Japanese crew gave inputs on how to address the spill by applying dispersant to break down the oil and dispersing it with water canon. Coast Guard racing to prevent Mindoro oil spill from spreading to nearby provinces Japan disaster equipment to help Mindoro oil spill cleanup Read More: oil spill Mindoro PCG Japan Coast Guard MT Princess Empress /sports/03/17/23/ateneo-redemption-tour-continues-in-nbtc-division-2/entertainment/03/17/23/kaia-marks-womens-month-with-new-track-5678/advertorial/life/03/17/23/when-women-work-together-great-things-happen/news/03/17/23/deped-k-to-10-curriculum-review-in-final-stages/news/03/17/23/court-acquits-tokhang-survivor-of-assaulting-cops