Japanese Coast Guard helps in oil spill mitigation

Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 17 2023 05:14 PM

Members of the Japan Coast Guard's Disaster Relief Team help clean up the oil spill from a sunken tanker in Oriental Mindoro on Friday. The Japanese crew gave inputs on how to address the spill by applying dispersant to break down the oil and dispersing it with water canon. 

