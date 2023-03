MULTIMEDIA

Famed Baguio landmark no more

Larry Monserate Piojo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A vendor temporarily sells goods along Zandueta St. against a backdrop of a burned down Baguio Public Market on Friday. A massive fire gutted the market before midnight last Saturday, displacing some 2,000 people and 1,700 vendors.

Read More: Baguio market tourism vendors jobs