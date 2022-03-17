Remembering Flor Contemplacion, migrant workers

MULTIMEDIA

Groups pay tribute to Flor Contemplacion on 27th death anniversary

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Multisectoral groups call for justice and protection for overseas Filipino workers during a protest in Manila on Thursday, to commemorate the 27th anniversary of the execution of migrant worker Flor Contemplacion. The group drew attention to the alleged neglect of the government on providing local opportunities, currently made worse with rising prices of oil and basic goods, that pushes Filipinos to work abroad.