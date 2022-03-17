Home  >  News

Kilusang Mayo Uno protests against power rate increase

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 17 2022 06:10 PM

KMU protests power rate hike

Members of Kilusang Mayo Uno protest against power rate hikes in front of the Meralco Bayad center on the corner of Kamuning Avenue and EDSA Thursday. The electric power distribution company earlier this month said consumers should expect an increase in power rates for the month of March amounting to an additional P13 for typical households consuming 200 kilowatt hours. 

