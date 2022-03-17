KMU protests power rate hike

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Kilusang Mayo Uno protests against power rate increase Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 17 2022 06:10 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of Kilusang Mayo Uno protest against power rate hikes in front of the Meralco Bayad center on the corner of Kamuning Avenue and EDSA Thursday. The electric power distribution company earlier this month said consumers should expect an increase in power rates for the month of March amounting to an additional P13 for typical households consuming 200 kilowatt hours. Singil sa kuryente tataas sa Marso: Meralco Meralco consolidated net income up 13 pct to P24.6 billion in 2021 Read More: Meralco KMU Kilusang Mayo Uno protest power rate hike price increase electricity rate increase /entertainment/03/17/22/francine-diaz-may-payo-sa-nakakaranas-ng-body-shaming/business/03/17/22/diokno-says-fed-hike-no-immediate-effect-on-ph-rates/news/03/17/22/mga-pilipino-sa-rok-umayuda-sa-typhoon-odette-victims/news/03/17/22/pacquiao-suggests-rice-aid-over-p200-ayuda/news/03/17/22/some-otc-drugs-may-reduce-amount-of-covid-in-mouth