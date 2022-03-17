Bikers pay tribute to road accident victims

MULTIMEDIA
Tribute to bikers killed during road accident
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Mar 17 2022 01:06 PM
Bikers light candles at the corner of Seaside Boulevard and Bayshore Avenue on Thursday to pay tribute to two bikers killed during a road accident March 16. The victim, identified as John Paolo Santos, a resident of Mandaluyong City, died on the spot while his unidentified companion died in the hospital after a van driven by a 19-year-old driver hit the two after making a U-turn along Seaside Boulevard.
