Bikers pay tribute to road accident victims

MULTIMEDIA

Tribute to bikers killed during road accident

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Bikers light candles at the corner of Seaside Boulevard and Bayshore Avenue on Thursday to pay tribute to two bikers killed during a road accident March 16. The victim, identified as John Paolo Santos, a resident of Mandaluyong City, died on the spot while his unidentified companion died in the hospital after a van driven by a 19-year-old driver hit the two after making a U-turn along Seaside Boulevard.