MULTIMEDIA

Selling veggies amid lockdown

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

A vendor sets up a temporary stall along Loyola Street to sell fresh vegetables to the residents as Barangay 521 in Sampaloc, Manila was placed under a 4-day lockdown on Wednesday. Sampaloc district recorded 282 active cases while the whole city reported a total of 1846 active cases, prompting the city to impose specialized lockdown to curb the number of COVID-19 cases.