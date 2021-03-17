Home > News MULTIMEDIA Selling veggies amid lockdown ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 17 2021 01:49 PM | Updated as of Mar 17 2021 01:50 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A vendor sets up a temporary stall along Loyola Street to sell fresh vegetables to the residents as Barangay 521 in Sampaloc, Manila was placed under a 4-day lockdown on Wednesday. Sampaloc district recorded 282 active cases while the whole city reported a total of 1846 active cases, prompting the city to impose specialized lockdown to curb the number of COVID-19 cases. Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus Sampaloc Loyola Street Barangay 521 Manila lockdown multimedia multimedia photos /news/03/17/21/hinihinalang-marijuana-plantation-natunton-sinunog-sa-davao-oriental/entertainment/03/17/21/juno-star-elliot-page-becomes-first-trans-man-on-time-magazine-cover/overseas/03/17/21/court-rules-japans-failure-to-recognize-same-sex-marriage-unconstitutional/overseas/03/17/21/taiwan-bolsters-south-china-sea-deployments-gets-us-submarine-parts-approval/overseas/03/17/21/chinese-envoy-denies-reports-on-tainted-cherries-are-retaliation-against-chile