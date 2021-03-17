Home > News MULTIMEDIA NAIA set to put cap on international arrivals as COVID-19 cases rise Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 17 2021 04:40 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A traveler wearing a full PPE suit as a precaution against COVID-19 asks questions from a member of the Philippine Coast Guard manning the almost empty arrival area of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 on Wednesday. The Civil Aeronautics Board is set to put a month-long cap of 1,500 inbound passengers from international flights at the airport starting March 18, 2021 amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country. PH sets cap on inbound international arrivals at NAIA amid COVID-19 surge NTF spox backtracks, says minors allowed to travel with families despite COVID surge Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 NAIA NAIA 1 travel travellers international flights Philippines /overseas/03/17/21/un-investigators-seek-evidence-of-criminal-orders-by-myanmar-junta/business/03/17/21/airasia-appeals-for-immediate-approval-of-saliva-rt-pcr-test-for-covid-19/news/03/17/21/serum-institute-of-india-offers-to-help-philippines-make-own-vaccines-galvez/overseas/03/17/21/taiwan-to-open-first-travel-bubble-with-tiny-palau/business/03/17/21/supermarkets-pinaikli-ng-operating-hours-dahil-sa-metro-manila-curfew