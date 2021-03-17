MULTIMEDIA

NAIA set to put cap on international arrivals as COVID-19 cases rise

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A traveler wearing a full PPE suit as a precaution against COVID-19 asks questions from a member of the Philippine Coast Guard manning the almost empty arrival area of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 on Wednesday. The Civil Aeronautics Board is set to put a month-long cap of 1,500 inbound passengers from international flights at the airport starting March 18, 2021 amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country.