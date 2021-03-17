Home > News MULTIMEDIA Marking Magellan’s PH arrival Alren Beronio, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 17 2021 10:04 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Fr. Neil Tenefrencia celebrates mass on Homonhon Island in Eastern Samar on Wednesday to mark the 500th anniversary of the arrival of Ferdinand Magellan and Christianity in the country. All church activities slated for the celebration such as the reenactment of the First Baptism will be live-streamed and posted on different social media accounts as mass gatherings remain prohibited due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read More: Homonhon island Eastern Samar 500 years of Christianity in the Philippines Ferdinand Magellan Christianity multimedia multimedia photos /business/03/17/21/line-users-info-accessed-by-technicians-in-china-without-consent/news/03/17/21/duque-says-ph-to-continue-using-astrazeneca-covid-19-vaccine-despite-reports-of-blood-clotting/entertainment/03/17/21/bea-alonzo-inaming-gusto-nang-magkaanak/overseas/03/17/21/china-raps-japan-us-for-interfering-in-internal-affairs/news/03/17/21/aktibong-kaso-ng-covid-19-sa-ptv-bumaba-na-sa-19