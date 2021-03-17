MULTIMEDIA

Marking Magellan’s PH arrival

Alren Beronio, ABS-CBN News

Fr. Neil Tenefrencia celebrates mass on Homonhon Island in Eastern Samar on Wednesday to mark the 500th anniversary of the arrival of Ferdinand Magellan and Christianity in the country. All church activities slated for the celebration such as the reenactment of the First Baptism will be live-streamed and posted on different social media accounts as mass gatherings remain prohibited due to the COVID-19 pandemic.