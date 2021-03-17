Home > News MULTIMEDIA 6 Manila City barangays placed under lockdown Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 17 2021 07:40 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Members of the Philippine National Police man a checkpoint in Brgy. 521 Zone 52 in Sampaloc, one of the six barangays in Manila City placed under a 4-day lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, on Wednesday. Each of the six barangays have at least 10 COVID-19 cases, leading to the lockdown and the implementation of enhanced community quarantine protocols until March 20, 2021. 6 barangay sa Maynila isasailalim sa lockdown Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 COVID checkpoint lockdown ECQ enhanced community quarantine Manila Sampaloc Brgy 521 Zone 52 Manila City Manila City COVID-19 multimedia multimedia photos /life/03/17/21/coincidence-1997-archie-comics-strip-predicted-online-schooling-in-2021/news/03/17/21/house-official-says-no-need-to-place-batasan-on-lockdown-despite-infection-spike/sports/03/17/21/mpbl-finals-davao-occidental-takes-game-1-over-san-juan-in-ot/news/03/17/21/occupancy-rate-in-at-least-20-private-ncr-hospitals-critical-hospital-group/news/03/17/21/if-covid-19-variants-become-dominant-new-infections-may-increase-28-times-doh-warns