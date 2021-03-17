MULTIMEDIA

6 Manila City barangays placed under lockdown

Members of the Philippine National Police man a checkpoint in Brgy. 521 Zone 52 in Sampaloc, one of the six barangays in Manila City placed under a 4-day lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, on Wednesday. Each of the six barangays have at least 10 COVID-19 cases, leading to the lockdown and the implementation of enhanced community quarantine protocols until March 20, 2021.