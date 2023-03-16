Slain Negros Oriental gov laid to rest

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Governor Roel Degamo laid to rest Photo courtesy Roi Lomotan, PIA Posted at Mar 16 2023 07:56 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber The remains of slain Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo are laid to rest in their family mausoleum in Brgy. Bonawon in Siaton, Negros Oriental on Thursday. Degamo was killed along with 8 others in an armed attack last March 4 at his private compound in Pamplona that investigators say is politically motivated. Militar binalikan ang mga lugar, pangyayari sa Degamo slay Degamo laid to rest amid heavy downpour, cries for justice Read More: Roel Degamo Roel Degamo burial Negros Oriental /sports/03/16/23/mobile-legends-rrq-says-arcadia-to-take-a-break/sports/03/16/23/uaap-maquiling-leads-ateneo-booters-in-blanking-feu/entertainment/03/16/23/look-quino-of-big-mountain-visits-showtime-again/news/03/16/23/1573-pass-march-2023-physician-licensure-exams/video/news/03/16/23/house-speaker-iginiit-na-dapat-umuwi-si-teves