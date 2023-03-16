Slain Negros Oriental gov laid to rest

MULTIMEDIA

Governor Roel Degamo laid to rest

Photo courtesy Roi Lomotan, PIA

The remains of slain Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo are laid to rest in their family mausoleum in Brgy. Bonawon in Siaton, Negros Oriental on Thursday. Degamo was killed along with 8 others in an armed attack last March 4 at his private compound in Pamplona that investigators say is politically motivated.