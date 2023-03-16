PDEA destroys 3.7 tons of seized drugs

MULTIMEDIA

PDEA destroys P19.9 billion worth of seized drugs

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) operatives stand on guard during the destruction of P19.9 billion worth of confiscated illegal drugs through thermal decomposition in Trece Martires, Cavite on Thursday. Around 3.7 tons narcotics seized in various anti-drug operations were destroyed in compliance with the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, according to PDEA.