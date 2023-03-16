PDEA destroys 3.7 tons of seized drugs

Home > News MULTIMEDIA PDEA destroys P19.9 billion worth of seized drugs Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 16 2023 01:25 PM | Updated as of Mar 16 2023 01:41 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) operatives stand on guard during the destruction of P19.9 billion worth of confiscated illegal drugs through thermal decomposition in Trece Martires, Cavite on Thursday. Around 3.7 tons narcotics seized in various anti-drug operations were destroyed in compliance with the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, according to PDEA. Seized narcotics as reward for tipsters not PDEA practice: chief Read More: PDEA illegal drugs drugs war on drugs /entertainment/03/16/23/fumiya-binisita-ang-kinilalang-tatay-sa-pilipinas/overseas/03/16/23/cybercrime-in-japan-hits-record-high/overseas/03/16/23/s-korea-president-arrives-in-japan-to-open-new-chapter/spotlight/03/16/23/ph-social-media-users-face-barrage-of-bogus-medical-posts/entertainment/03/16/23/panoorin-g-kapamilya-stars-dumating-na-sa-dubai