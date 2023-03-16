Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

PDEA destroys P19.9 billion worth of seized drugs

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 16 2023 01:25 PM | Updated as of Mar 16 2023 01:41 PM

PDEA destroys 3.7 tons of seized drugs

Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) operatives stand on guard during the destruction of P19.9 billion worth of confiscated illegal drugs through thermal decomposition in Trece Martires, Cavite on Thursday. Around 3.7 tons narcotics seized in various anti-drug operations were destroyed in compliance with the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, according to PDEA.

Read More:  PDEA   illegal drugs   drugs   war on drugs  