Appeal for release of women political prisoners

Women’s rights advocates appeal for the release of political prisoners

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Women's rights advocates make an urgent appeal before the Department of Justice for the release of women political prisoners, during a protest on Thursday, to mark National Women's Month and the 25th anniversary of the Comprehensive Agreement on Respect for Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law (CARHRIHL). The group called for justice for all Filipinos deprived of rights and liberties.