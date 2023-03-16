Appeal for release of women political prisoners

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Women’s rights advocates appeal for the release of political prisoners Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 16 2023 02:52 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Women's rights advocates make an urgent appeal before the Department of Justice for the release of women political prisoners, during a protest on Thursday, to mark National Women's Month and the 25th anniversary of the Comprehensive Agreement on Respect for Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law (CARHRIHL). The group called for justice for all Filipinos deprived of rights and liberties. Read More: women’s rights advocates Department of Justice International Women’s month Comprehensive Agreement on Respect for Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law (CARHRIHL) /overseas/03/16/23/s-korea-hits-record-low-weddings-as-birth-rate-plunges/news/03/16/23/engineer-na-nang-sextortion-umano-sa-ex-timbog-sa-qc/entertainment/03/16/23/barbie-almalbis-grateful-at-25th-anniversary-concert/business/03/16/23/jfc-posts-p73-b-net-income-in-2022-eyes-600-new-stores/life/03/16/23/where-to-find-calm-in-bustling-hong-kong