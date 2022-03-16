Home  >  News

PH Red Cross holds first-aid training for women

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 16 2022 01:52 PM

Women’s month health caravan

Women residents receive first aid training during a health caravan organized by the Philippine Red Cross in Marikina City on Wednesday, in celebration of International Women's Month. The caravan also included medical checkups, blood letting, and other healthcare services. 

