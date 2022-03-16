Women’s month health caravan

MULTIMEDIA
PH Red Cross holds first-aid training for women
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Mar 16 2022 01:52 PM
Women residents receive first aid training during a health caravan organized by the Philippine Red Cross in Marikina City on Wednesday, in celebration of International Women's Month. The caravan also included medical checkups, blood letting, and other healthcare services.
